Parineeti Chopra's massive shoe collection leaves Sania Mirza jealous!

New Delhi: Actress Parineeti Chopra took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of her massive shoe collections with her fans. The ‘Girl On The Train’ actress is holding a Jimmy Choo shoe box whereas a Balenciaga shoe box is lying next to it. Looking at Parineeti’s huge collection which includes footwear from luxury brands has left tennis player Sania Mirza jealous.

Sharing the picture, Parineeti captioned her post, “Be ready in 5, I promise!” To which Sania Mirza responded, “So jealous .. WANT!!!” Parineeti’s younger brother Shivang Chopra commented, “I’m properly proud @parineetichopra”.

Parineeti can be seen wearing a white dressing robe in the photo. Parineeti also shared another photo where she can be seen standing in her dressing room. The actress smiled looking at the camera and in the background we can see beautiful french windows which have flooded the room, with natural lighting. Parineeti’s well organized dressing table is also visible and black Fendi bag is kept on her dressing chair which is upholstered in a black and white stripe patterned fabric.

Parineeti Chopra has had back-to-back three film releases this year. The actress featured in the Hindi adaptation of The Girl on the Train that released on Netflix in February. She was later seen in Sundeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina, which are available on Amazon Prime Videos.

After receiving praise for her three films, Parineeti went on holiday to Europe for a long time. The actress is back in Mumbai now but there is no announcement of an upcoming film as of now.