Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer receives severe backlash for insensitive rape joke

New Delhi: The trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday was released on Monday. Soon after it was unveiled, the trailer found itself in the middle of a sexism controversy.

In the Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer, Kartik can be seen reciting a monologue on sex and while doing so makes a rape joke. The dialogue that has offended the people is “Biwi se sex maang lein toh hum bikhaari. Biwi ko sex na de toh hum atyachaari. Aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke usse sex haasil kar lena toh balaatkari bhi hum hai."

“Not to sound like token Twitter ranter but like...How is this a thing in 2019?? #PatiPatniAurWoh trailer is embarrassing. Bhumi is so much better than this,” a Twitter user wrote.

"Biwi se sex maang lein toh hum bikhaari

Biwi ko sex na de toh hum atyachaari

Aur kisi tarah jugaad laga ke usse sex haasil kar lena toh balaatkari bhi hum hai" I don't expect anything from a Kartik Aaryan movie but this is dismal https://t.co/q61BFOmD38 — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) November 4, 2019

Another Twitter user wrote, "I don’t expect anything from a Kartik Aaryan movie but this is dismal."

Not to sound like token Twitter ranter but like...How is this a thing in 2019?? #PatiPatniAurWoh trailer is embarrassing. Bhumi is so much better than this https://t.co/IKAKNGUGNJ — Suchin Mehrotra (@suchin545) November 4, 2019

However, this is not the first time a Kartik Aaryan starrer is getting criticised for sexism, his monologues from the Pyaar Ka Punchnama films were called out for their sexism.

Kartik Aaryan is seen as Chintu Tyagi, a government employee from Kanpur who is married to Bhumi Pednekar but has a thing for his colleague Ananya Panday.

The film is a remake of the 1978 classic by the same name starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The remake is helmed by Mudassir Aziz and it is set to hit the screens on December 6, 2019.