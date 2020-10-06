हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Payal Ghosh

Payal Ghosh on Richa Chadha's defamation suit: Why is she trying to defame me?

According to reports, Richa on Monday filed a case before Bombay High Court for Rs 1.10 crore against Payal for "tarnishing her reputation" and subjecting her to "immense humiliation, ridicule, unwanted speculation, harassment, harsh public scrutiny and loss of business opportunity and goodwill thereby causing tremendous stress and mental agony".

Payal Ghosh on Richa Chadha&#039;s defamation suit: Why is she trying to defame me?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Richa Chadha has reportedly filed a defamation suit against Payal Ghosh and others. Reacting to the development, Payal says she fails to understand why Richa is trying to defame her.

According to reports, Richa on Monday filed a case before Bombay High Court for Rs 1.10 crore against Payal for "tarnishing her reputation" and subjecting her to "immense humiliation, ridicule, unwanted speculation, harassment, harsh public scrutiny and loss of business opportunity and goodwill thereby causing tremendous stress and mental agony".

Payal, who has accused filmmaker, Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, told IANS: "This is completely a false accusation. I don't understand what I have to do with this case. Why is she trying to defame me? She should instead ask Mr Kashyap why he took her name."

"I don't know her personally. We will go to court and clarify. I have only said what Mr Kashyap told me. It is not me who has taken names," Payal said.

Last month, Payal had claimed that Kashyap tried to molest her in the past. She said in order to convince her, Anurag said that "all the actresses he has worked with are just a call away" -- indicating that these actresses, including Richa, have provided sexual favours to Kashyap.

According to reports, no one appeared on behalf of Payal and others, and the court has asked Richa to serve fresh personal notice to the respondents along with a service through emails. The court adjourned the case till October 7.

Payal's advocate Nitin Satpute tweeted on Tuesday: "It's false to say that advocate failed to appear in court as no notice was served that time even on WhatsApp as claimed. Notice served on 5/6/2020 at Payal Ghosh residence, now Will appears in court on 7th Oct."

Payal said she won't be able to make it as she is not in Mumbai.

 

 

Tags:
Payal GhoshRicha ChadhaAnurag KashyapDefamation suitMetoo movementSexual harassment
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana undergoes physical transformation for next film, says 'it's going to be a different me!'
  • 66,85,082Confirmed
  • 1,03,569Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT16M41S

We had not concluded our investigation, says Mumbai Police Commissioner on Rhea drugs case