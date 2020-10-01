हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Payal Ghosh

Payal Ghosh shares 'MeToo' screenshots of 2018 deleted tweets recalling her meeting with 'famous director'

In her 2018 posts, Payal had described an incident of MeToo with her involving a 'famous director'. In those posts, however, she had not mentioned any person's name but narrated her MeToo ordeal with a director. 

New Delhi: Actress Payal Ghosh is in the centre of all the limelight after she levelled sexual harassment charges against famous Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. After she filed a written complaint against him at Versova Police station, Mumbai on Tuesday, the director was summoned by the cops. 

Meanwhile, Payal Ghosh took to her Twitter recently and posted her 2018 deleted tweets which she had put up during the MeToo movement in India. Take a look here: 

The sexual harassment incident alleged by the actress in her complaint dates back to 2014-2015 when Anurag Kashyap was working on 'Bombay Velvet'. 

"I went to meet Anurag Kashyap at his home. He made me feel uncomfortable. The incident happened years ago, but it still haunts me. I tried to speak up several times, but my family, friends didn't allow me to do so. However, now I decided to open up and revealed what happened," she told Zee News earlier this month.

Of Anurag Kashyap's denial to the charges, Payal said that it was "expected". "Instead of denying and telling a lie, he should have come up and apologised. People like him are very powerful. He will not be scared, but will make others scared," she further added.

The filmmaker has denied the allegations levelled against him, and termed them "baseless". Several actresses and former wives Aarti Bajaj, Kalki Koechlin too reacted after the allegations and supported the filmmaker. 

 

