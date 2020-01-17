हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
PewDiePie

PewDiePie finally quits YouTube, posts last video before taking break

In a video titled 'It's been real, but I'm out', posted ahead of his break from the video platform, PewDiePie can be seen sipping a drink and announces his exit. "I'm savouring every moment," he said.

PewDiePie finally quits YouTube, posts last video before taking break
Image Courtesy: YouTube

Los Angeles: Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie has posted one last video before taking a well-earned break.

In a video titled "It's been real, but I'm out", posted ahead of his break from the video platform, PewDiePie can be seen sipping a drink and announces his exit

"I'm savouring every moment," he said.

"The truth is, I don't want to go on a break, truth is, I love making videos. I just feel like I need to do this. So one last LWIAY," he said.

The Swedish YouTuber then went through a bunch of Reddit meme submissions and we have to admit things got a little emotional, reports metro.co.uk.

Pouring himself a drink, he ended the clip by saying: "I just wanted to take this moment to give a toast…thank you for watching across the years…it is a big thing, even though it isn't a big thing.

"I want to say thank you for watching my videos; it makes me happy…Cheers to you. One thing I really realised is I love making videos and I love interacting with you guys…but I think this year has been so much piling up that I should probably cool down for a bit. Then I will come back with 10,000%."

"I don't know when I'll be back, but have a good time. Just, like, enjoy yourself."

He has become the biggest YouTuber star of all time, collecting a whopping 100 million subscribers over the past decade thanks to his gaming and opinion videos.

