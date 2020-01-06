Phoebe Waller-Bridge's special thanks to Obama

Los Angeles: "Fleabag" creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge used her Golden Globe-winning moment to thank former US President Barack Obama for praising her show.

The second season of the hit show featured in Obama's list of favourite movies and TV shows of 2019.

Waller-Bridge won a Golden Globe in Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy category, wherein she bested out Christina Applegate ("Dead to Me"),

Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), Kirsten Dunst ("On Becoming a God in Central Florida") and Natasha Lyonne ("Russian Doll").

Waller-Bridge thanked director Harry Bradbeer, director of photography Tony Miller and co-star Andrew Scott.

The actress began her speech thanking Scott.

"This really comes down to Andrew Scott, really," she said, adding: "He can have chemistry with a pebble. … I love being Andrew's pebble in this."

She also took a moment to send a special "thank-you" to Miller

Upon winning the Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy honour, she thanked her cast and Obama. She even brought up a scene from season one when her character masturbated to a video of Obama delivering a keynote speech to Parliament in 2011.

"Personally, I'd like to thank Obama for putting us on his list," she said, adding: "And as some of you may know, he's always been on mine. And if you don't get that joke, watch season one of 'Fleabag' really, really quickly! Thank you so much."

The show emerged as the best show after beating "Barry", "The Kominsky Method", "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and "The Politician".

When it comes to Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture, Laura Dern won got "Marriage Story". The Best Motion Picture – Animated trophy went to "Missing Link" and Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language went to "Parasite'.