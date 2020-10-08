Pics from Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari's birthday party are sugar, spice and everything nice

New Delhi: TV star Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari remains at the top of her social media game every time. Her Instagram account has a pool of some ravishing pictures and recently, Palak treated us to postcards from her birthday party. She turned 20 and celebrated the day with her friends.

Palak looked like a diva in a stunning beige coloured off-shoulder dress with a golden choker. "20," he simply captioned her post.

Take a look at the photos here:

Meanwhile, her mother Shweta also dedicated an adorable post to wish Palak. "Happy Birthday to my good luck charm," she wrote.

Palak Tiwari might have not entered the entertainment industry yet, but she has been a social media sensation for quite some time now. She is all set to debut in Bollywood with Vivek Oberoi's film 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter'.

'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter' is directed by Vishal Mishra and co-produced by Vivek and Prerna. Palak Tiwari's Bollywood debut was much-anticipated.