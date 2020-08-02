हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Please look into the matter ASAP: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweets to PM Modi again

On Saturday, Shweta requested the Prime Minister to ensure that no evidence is tampered in his death case and expressed her concern in a tweet saying "we expect justice at any cost". 

Image Courtesy: Facebook/@sskirti

New Delhi: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has once again tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to intervene in the actor's death case. On Saturday, Shweta requested the Prime Minister to ensure that no evidence is tampered in his death case and expressed her concern in a tweet saying "we expect justice at any cost". 

Today, Shweta quoted PM Modi's tweet on Lokmanya Tilak's 100th death anniversary and said, "My dear sir, it is time for us to practice Lokmanya Tilak's 'the sense of justice' that inspires you. Please, my humble request is to look into the matter ASAP."

Read what Shweta wrote:

Earlier, she said, "I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India’s judicial system and expect justice at any cost." 

"Somehow my heart says that you stand with and for truth. We are from very simple family. My brother had no godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to look into this case and make sure that everything is handled," Shweta added.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at the age of 34. He was said to be under stress and depression. 

The Mumbai Police has been investigating the case since then and questioned over 35 people so far. 

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Sushant's father Krishna Kumar Singh filed an abetment to suicide case against actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others, including her family members with the Bihar Police. He has accused Rhea of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career. 

The Patna case was registered under various IPC sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

