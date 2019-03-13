PM Modi calls on cinema personalities to create voting awareness

New Delhi: A vote is a great way to make the people's voice heard, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, as he urged film personalities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and the three Khans of Bollywood to use their influence to create voter awareness.

He tagged personalities from a cross-section of society, including politics, industry, media, films, sports and social work, to drive home his point.

Often quoting dialogues from their films, the PM reached out to Bollywood actors on Twitter to send across his message ahead of Lok Sabha elections beginning April 11.

"Urging @SrBachchan, @iamsrk and @karanjohar to creatively ensure high voter awareness and participation in the coming elections. Because... Its all about loving your democracy (and strengthening it)," Modi wrote, refashioning the tagline of their 2001 family drama "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..."

In a nod to the cult comedy "Andaz Apna Apna", the prime minister wrote, "Dear @BeingSalmanKhan and @aamir_khan, It is time to inspire and motivate youth in your own Andaz (style) to vote so that we can strengthen Apna (our) Democracy and Apna country."

"Requesting @deepikapadukone, @aliaa08 and @AnushkaSharma to urge people to vote in large numbers for the coming elections. As renowned film personalities whose work is admired by many, I am sure their message will have a positive impact on our citizens," he also tweeted.

Addressing Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal as his "young friends", Modi said, "Many youngsters admire you. It is time to tell them: Apna Time Aa Gaya Hai and that it is time to turn up with high Josh to a voting centre near you."

"Dear @akshaykumar, @bhumipednekar and @ayushmannk, The power of a vote is immense and we all need to improve awareness on its importance. Thoda Dum Lagaiye aur Voting ko Ek Superhit Katha banaiye. Voting is not only a right but it's also a duty," he wrote in another tweet.

In another tweet, he urged South film stars such as Mohan Lal and Nagarjuna Akkineni to urge people to vote.

"Your performances have entertained millions over the years and you have also won many awards. I request you to create greater voter awareness and urge people to vote in large numbers," he said.

He also made an appeal to melody queen Lata Mangeshkar, musicians AR Rahman, Shankar Mahadevan and actor Manoj Bajpayee to encourage people to vote.

Akshay, Karan, Rahman, Mohan Lal, Aamir, Ayushmann and Manoj responded to the PM's call, saying "as a fraternity" they are dedicated to the cause.

"Well said @narendramodi ji. The true hallmark of a democracy lies in people's participation in the electoral process. Voting has to be a superhit prem katha between our nation and its voters," Akshay tweeted in his reply.

"Absolutely right sir, Hon PM. Let us all engage as citizens of the biggest democracy in the world. Let us fulfil our responsibility, and avail of our right to get our voice heard. Vote!" wrote Aamir.