Amitabh Bachchan

PM Modi lauds star-studded short film 'Family' for its 'relevant messages'

The star-studded 'Family' campaigns in favour of staying at home during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. 

PM Modi lauds star-studded short film &#039;Family&#039; for its &#039;relevant messages&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suggested his millions of Twitter followers to watch the star-studded video "Family" that campaigns in favour of staying at home during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. He says it is a "great video with relevant messages".

PM Modi tweeted on Tuesday: "You can be distant and you can be social. A great video with relevant messages. Have a look."

The made-at-home short film features cine stars like Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, along with popular regional titans such as Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Shiva Rajkumar, besides Dilit Dosanjh and Sonalee Kulkarni.

The four-minute, 39-second film is conceptualised and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey in collaboration with Big B.

It talks about how staying at home, staying safe, maintaining hygiene, working from home and maintaining social distancing can be productive. At the end of the video, Big B also appeals in favour of the film industry's daily wage workers who are currently left with no income owing to complete halt in filming activity due to the lockdown, which began last month.

