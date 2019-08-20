close

Pooja Batra Nawab Shah

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah trend for their pool pic - See here

Nawab Shah can be seen flaunting his well-chiseled body in the picture while Pooja Batra looks chic in a red bikini. The couple has been photographed looking at each other adorably

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah trend for their pool pic - See here
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@nawabshah

Actors Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah, who married in a low-key ceremony in July, are breaking the internet with a picture of them chilling in the pool. Nawab shared the post over the weekend and the couple is all hearts for it.

Nawab can be seen flaunting his well-chiseled body in the picture while Pooja looks chic in a red bikini. The couple has been photographed looking at each other adorably. "Sunday Kay funday," he wrote, adding a heart emoji while Pooja, too, commented on the picture by posting some heart emojis. 

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sunday Kay funday 

A post shared by Nawab Shah (@nawwabshah) on

Pooja and Nawab married as per Arya Samaj rituals in New Delhi in the presence of their family members. They reportedly started dating earlier in 2019 and met through a common friend. 

After the wedding, Pooja thanked their fans, followers and colleagues for the best wishes and shared a picture from the ceremony along with the post. "Thank you for all your good wishes and blessings," she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank you for all your good wishes & Blessings  by @light_chamber

A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on

Their Instagram profiles are full of pictures of them together and they never fail to indulge in some PDA.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Partner in crime 

A post shared by Nawab Shah (@nawwabshah) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When the power of love Over comes the love of power The world will know peace  Jimi Hendrix..

A post shared by Nawab Shah (@nawwabshah) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Pooja Batra (@poojabatra) on

 

On the work front, Nawab will be next seen in 'Panipat' and he will also feature in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. Pooja hasn't made any screen appearance after 2017's 'Mirror Game'.

