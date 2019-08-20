Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah trend for their pool pic - See here

Actors Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah, who married in a low-key ceremony in July, are breaking the internet with a picture of them chilling in the pool. Nawab shared the post over the weekend and the couple is all hearts for it.

Nawab can be seen flaunting his well-chiseled body in the picture while Pooja looks chic in a red bikini. The couple has been photographed looking at each other adorably. "Sunday Kay funday," he wrote, adding a heart emoji while Pooja, too, commented on the picture by posting some heart emojis.

Take a look:

Pooja and Nawab married as per Arya Samaj rituals in New Delhi in the presence of their family members. They reportedly started dating earlier in 2019 and met through a common friend.

After the wedding, Pooja thanked their fans, followers and colleagues for the best wishes and shared a picture from the ceremony along with the post. "Thank you for all your good wishes and blessings," she wrote.

Their Instagram profiles are full of pictures of them together and they never fail to indulge in some PDA.

On the work front, Nawab will be next seen in 'Panipat' and he will also feature in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. Pooja hasn't made any screen appearance after 2017's 'Mirror Game'.