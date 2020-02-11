हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Pooja Hegde on working with Salman Khan: Can't wait

Pooja Hegde will be playing Salman Khan's love interest in the film.

Pooja Hegde on working with Salman Khan: Can&#039;t wait
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Pooja Hegde will be starring opposite Salman Khan in the upcoming film "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali". The actress says she cannot wait to start working on this one with superstar.

An excited Pooja took to Twitter and wrote: "2020 begins in a BIG way! Aah been dying to share this news with you'll @BeingSalmanKhan... can't wait to start working on this one with you... @NGEMovies @farhad_samji...Let's gooo #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali #blessed #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala."

Pooja will be playing Salman's love interest in the film.

Sajid Nadiadwala, who is producing and scripting the film, said: "Having worked with Pooja in Housefull 4, we felt she was a perfect fit for this film. She has an amazing screen presence and will make for a good pair with Salman. They will bring freshness to the story."

Talking about how it is a special subject for the trio, Sajid added: "'Judwaa' was one of Salman and Bollywood's first Eid releases. Even my directorial debut, 'Kick', opened during the festival."

Salman Khan will be presented in a completely new avatar in the film. The look is currently being decided upon. Pooja is playing a traditional small-town girl opposite Salman's character.

"Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali", which is slated for an Eid 2021 release, will be directed by Farhad Samji.

 

 

Tags:
Kabhi Eid Kabhi DiwaliSalman KhanEid releasePooja HegdeEid 2021
Next
Story

Kalki Koechlin on her 1st born: After 17 hours was so tired

Must Watch

PT2M7S

10 major factors about Delhi Assembly Election Results