Prabhas-Jacqueline Fernandez raise the hotness quotient in this viral pic from 'Bad Boy' song!

New Delhi: Dashing actor Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his upcoming venture 'Saaho' which stars Shraddha Kapoor in the lead opposite him. This is the first time that Prabhas and Shraddha will be seen sharing screen space together.

Well, a surprise for Prabhas fans is that the movie will also have a special song featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Baahubali star. The makers announced it at an event recently held where the track was screened as well.

On the same lines, a picture featuring Prabha and Jacqueline has gone viral on social media where the two are looking damn hot. A fan club of the Baahubali star posted it on Twitter. Have a look:

If this is the picture from the song, we are sure that the number is indeed going to be a chartbuster.

'Saaho' is written and directed by Sujeeth. The film has been produced by V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. The movie is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The big-budget actioner stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vennela Kishore, Murli Sharma, Arun Vijay, Prakash Belavadi, Evelyn Sharma and Chunky Pandey to name a few.

It is slated to hit the screens on August 30, 2019.