Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's romantic ballad Aashiqui Aa Gayi from Radhe Shyam drops online - Watch

New Delhi: Popular star Prabhas's Pan-India film Radhe Shyam makers have dropped the first song Aashiqui aa Gayi online. Set to be one of the biggest movies of 2022, fans are excited to witness Prabhas's chemistry with Pooja Hegde.

In the song Aashiqui Aa Gayi, Prabhas can be seen taking Pooja on strolling bike rides on various locations with matching outfits giving it a dream sequence like feel.

Sung by Arijit Singh, the music of the song has been given by Mithoon. The film will hit the screens on January 14, 2022.

Radhe Shyam will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.