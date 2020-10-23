Prabhas birthday special: We bet you didn't know these lesser known facts about 'Baahubali' star!

New Delhi: The Baahubali actor, Prabhas turns a year older today (October 23). The superstar enjoys a massive fan base who simply adore him. He has worked in several south blockbusters making him one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

Twitter is flooded with birthday wishes for Prabhas. On his special day, we thought of listing out some unknown facts about the actor.

Take a look and get to know your favourite star a little more:

- His full name is Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati.

- Baahubali was not his first Bollywood movie. He made a cameo appearance in Action Jackson.

- First south Indian actor to have a wax statue at Madam Tussauds, Bangkok.

- He studied engineering, wanted to be a hotelier, but became an actor.

- He did not sign any movie for four years while working for Baahubali.

- He made a volleyball court in his house to prepare for Baahubali.

- He gained about 30 kg for Baahubali.

- While working on Baahubali, the actor refused an endorsement worth Rs 5.5 crore so that he could concentrate on the period drama.

- He was trained by Mr World 2010 Lakshman Reddy for Baahubali.

- His favourite actor is Robert De Niro.

Happy Birthday, Prabhas!