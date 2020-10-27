Preggers Kareena Kapoor flaunts her baby bump, twins with sister Karisma Kapoor in new boomerang video - Watch

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor Khan is glowing beautifully in her second pregnancy and her latest boomerang video is solid proof of it. She can be seen twinning with her sister Karisma Kapoor along with hairstylist Pompy.

Take a look here:

It seems, Bebo and Lolo are all game for some new project together and this is a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen with Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood's blockbuster hit 'Forrest Gump' starring Tom Hanks. The venture is helmed by 'Secret Superstar' director Advait Chandan.

It has been produced by Aamir and wife Kiran Rao. Reportedly, 'Lal Singh Chaddha' will be shot pan India covering around 100 different locations and this is for the first time that a Hindi film will be shot at so many places.

Kareena and Saif became proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan on December 21, 2016. The couple announced Kareena's second pregnancy earlier this year.