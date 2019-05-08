close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle name their newborn son Archie

The announcement came after the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to their eighth and newest great-grandchild.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle name their newborn son Archie
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

London: Britain's Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle Wednesday named their newborn son Archie.

The announcement came after the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to their eighth and newest great-grandchild.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have name their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor," the royal couple announced on their official Instagram account.

Earlier, speaking in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle as Prince Harry cradled their two-day-old child, Markel said, "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm".

"I don't know who he gets that from," Harry was quoted as saying by the BBC.

There was no mention of a potential royal title for Archie, it said.

Talking about their first few days as parents, Meghan said, "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy".

"It's great. Parenting is amazing. It's only been two and a half days, three days, but we're just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy," the duke added.

 

Tags:
Prince HarryMeghan MarkleArchie Harrison Mountbatten-WindsorRoyal baby
Next
Story

I am not getting married: Arjun Kapoor

Must Watch

PT14M13S

5W1H: Watch top news with research and latest updates, 08 May, 2019