Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran tests negative for coronavirus COVID-19

Prithviraj took to Instagram, where he shared the results of his test reports. The image shows that the samples were taken through a nasal swab.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, who has completed seven days of institutional quarantine after his return from Jordan, got himself tested for COVID-19 and the results are negative.

"Did a COVID-19 test and the results are negative. Will still be completing quarantine before returning home. Stay safe and take care all," the actor wrote.

Prithviraj and director Blessy, along with a 58-member entourage of their upcoming film "Aadujeevitham", were stranded at a desert camp in Jordan since March 12 due to global COVID-19 outbreak.

In May, the actor returned to the country after which he was in quarantine.

On May 29, Prithviraj shared that his seven days of "institutional quarantine" had ended and that he would now be on seven days of home quarantine.

Earlier this year, Prithiviraj starred in the blockbuster "Ayyappanum Koshiyum" directed by Sachy. The film also stars Biju Menon. It released in February.

A Hindi remake of the film is in works. Bollywood star John Abraham will be bankrolling the project. The story of the action thriller revolves around the dispute between an influential havaldar and a police inspector.

 

 

Prithviraj Sukumaran, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Malayalam actor
