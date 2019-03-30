हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka celebrates brother-in-law's graduation

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she is proud of her brother-in-law Franklin Jonas.

Priyanka celebrates brother-in-law&#039;s graduation

Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she is proud of her brother-in-law Franklin Jonas.

Priyanka on Friday took to Instagram to congratulate Franklin, who completed his graduation from The Blackbird Academy. Franklin is the younger brother of Priyanka's husband and singer Nick Jonas.

"The man of the hour! Franklin, we are so proud of you. 'Graduate'. I Can't wait to witness what else you will accomplish in your life. To bigger and greater heights! Love you," she wrote.

Along with the post, the "Quantico" star shared a photograph from the graduation ceremony. She can be seen posing with Nick's parents Denise Miller Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas and his brothers Joe Jonas and Franklin.

Nick, who could not be a part of the celebrations, too penned a heartfelt post for Franklin.

He said: "So proud of my little brother Franklin for graduating today! Really wish I could have been there with you.. So glad some of the fam was there to celebrate with you. Love you dude."

On the film front, Priyanka will next be seen in Sonali Bose's "Sky Is Pink". It also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick Jonasfranklin jonas
Next
Story

Malaika Arora raises the heat in a multi-coloured bikini- See pic

Must Watch

PT7M9S

CRPF vehicle Damaged After Car Explosion on Jammu-Srinagar Highway