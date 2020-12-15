Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are the cutest couple in town and this loved-up pic is proof!

New Delhi: Star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shared with us how a perfect date night with your loved one should look like. Priyanka shared an adorable photo of herself hugging Nick and their pet dog Diana also features in the frame.

"These two," the actress captioned her post, adding a heart-eyed emoji. The loved-up photo has been clicked by Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra.

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas often share some breathtaking pictures with each other and every time we see them, we are like wow! The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary earlier in December. They married in a grand wedding ceremony in Udaipur in December 2018.

They are currently in London, where Priyanka is shooting for her Hollywood romantic drama 'Text For You', which also stars Nick Jonas in a cameo. Priyanka and Nick recently shot for the sequence together.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in 'The White Tiger', which she has also executive produced, and 'We Can Be Heroes', directed by Robert Rodriguez.