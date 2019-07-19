close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra gets special birthday wish from mother-in-law Denise Jonas — And it's all heart

Denise took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with her daughter-in-law Priyanka from her 'Haldi' ceremony besides leaving an adorable post on her special day. 

Priyanka Chopra gets special birthday wish from mother-in-law Denise Jonas — And it&#039;s all heart
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra turned a year older on Thursday and the actress ringed in her birthday with her hubby dearest Nick Jonas and her family members. While wishes for PeeCee poured in from all over, there was one special birthday wish that she received from her mother-in-law Denise Jonas. 

Denise took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with her daughter-in-law Priyanka from her 'Haldi' ceremony besides leaving an adorable post on her special day. Twinning in ethnic yellow outfits, the Jonas ladies looked absolutely stunning posing for the camera. 

Her captioned read, "‘Gorgeous birthday for a gorgeous girl! I love you Dil!" which was followed by a kiss emoji. Though we aren't sure, it appears that she calls her loving daughter-in-law 'Dil' adoringly. And we can't be happier! 

In the meantime, Nick also shared a picture of Priyanka from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's French wedding to wish his doting wife and wrote, "Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday."

Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Nick and Priyanka got married in December 2018 and their wedding pics and videos were all that netizens could talk about the entire month. The couple exchanged vows in a Christain ceremony on December 1. A day later, they tied the nuptial knot again as per Hindu traditions.

The ceremonies took place in the presence of close friends and family at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is based on motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and is slated for release on October 11, 2019.

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick Jonasdenise jonasSophie TurnerJoe Jonas
Next
Story

Twinkle Khanna remembers father Rajesh Khanna on his seventh death anniversary

Must Watch

PT6M36S

A fast pace Mercedes car collided with a cab in Delhi, 3 badly injured