Priyanka Chopra gets special birthday wish from mother-in-law Denise Jonas — And it's all heart

New Delhi: Bollywood's 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra turned a year older on Thursday and the actress ringed in her birthday with her hubby dearest Nick Jonas and her family members. While wishes for PeeCee poured in from all over, there was one special birthday wish that she received from her mother-in-law Denise Jonas.

Denise took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with her daughter-in-law Priyanka from her 'Haldi' ceremony besides leaving an adorable post on her special day. Twinning in ethnic yellow outfits, the Jonas ladies looked absolutely stunning posing for the camera.

Her captioned read, "‘Gorgeous birthday for a gorgeous girl! I love you Dil!" which was followed by a kiss emoji. Though we aren't sure, it appears that she calls her loving daughter-in-law 'Dil' adoringly. And we can't be happier!

In the meantime, Nick also shared a picture of Priyanka from Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's French wedding to wish his doting wife and wrote, "Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday."

Nick and Priyanka got married in December 2018 and their wedding pics and videos were all that netizens could talk about the entire month. The couple exchanged vows in a Christain ceremony on December 1. A day later, they tied the nuptial knot again as per Hindu traditions.

The ceremonies took place in the presence of close friends and family at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is based on motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and is slated for release on October 11, 2019.