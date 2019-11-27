Priyanka Chopra has the sweetest anniversary gift for hubby Nick Jonas—Watch

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra married international singing sensation Nick Jonas in December 2018. As the couple's first wedding anniversary approaches, celebrations begin early with Pee Cee's awwdorable (rather pawwdorable) gift for her hubby.

The actress gifted a pooch to Nick, days before their first anniversary and the video is too cute to miss!

Nick shared a video with his new pooch on Instagram, captioning it as “ Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup @ginothegerman I haven’t stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you @priyankachopra”

Pee Cee shared the same video and wrote, “so much cute in the same frame. happy almost anniversary baby.”

Yup, we're not crying, you are!

Nick and Priyanka's wedding pics and videos were all that netizens could talk about back in 2018.The couple exchanged vows in a Christain ceremony on December 1. A day later, they tied the nuptial knot again as per Hindu traditions.

The ceremonies took place in the presence of close friends and family at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace.

With their wedding anniversary approaching soon, we are curious to know what the love birds have planned!