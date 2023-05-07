Priyanka Chopra Hosts 'Love Again' After Party At Her New York Restaurant Sona, Pics Inside

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra is having the best of her time with her family in New York. The actor often takes to social media and treat her fans with glimpses from her personal life. Priyanka recently attended the special premiere of her film 'Love Again'. After she attended the movie premiere, she shared a string of photos from the after party where she posed with her husband Nick, and other members of Jonas family. Also seen in the photo was her mother Madhu Malti Chopra.

As per reports, PeeCee hosted the party at her restaurant SONA in New York. She wore a pink cut-out dress for the after-party and looked stunning as always. She captioned the post writing, "Family.. to every one that came to support. I love you.. without you, none of it is possible." The actor once again managed to turn heads with her classy appearance. The svede cut-out pink came with full sleeves and high neckline. It had knot detailing at the knee with cut-outs on the front and back.

Looking at the pictures, one can guess that it was no less than a fun evening, hosted by Mrs Jonas.

'Love Again' stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. It tells the tale of a grieving Priyanka who gives love another chance after a loss. Priyanka's American pop-star husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas has a cameo in the film as they share an awkward kiss.

'Love Again', directed by Jim Strouse, is slated to release in theatres May 12, 2023. Based on the 2016 German film 'SMS fur Dich' by Karoline Herfurth, the film was previously titled 'Text for You'.

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in the global spy series Citadel, helmed by the Russo brothers. She shares screen space with Richard Madden in the show where she plays the role of agent Nadia Sinh.