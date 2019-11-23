हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting for her first Netflix film The White Tiger, was seen partying with the Bollywood beauties Katrina Kaif, Nushrat Bharucha and content czarina Ekta Kapoor at publicist Rohini Iyer's bash.

Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and others party with Ekta Kapoor- See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting for her first Netflix film The White Tiger, was seen partying with the Bollywood beauties Katrina Kaif, Nushrat Bharucha and content czarina Ekta Kapoor at publicist Rohini Iyer's bash.

Sharing a picture from the bash, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Fab girls with me n mushy! Thanku @rohiniyer I have had a blast after long."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

The picture features a bevy of stars such as Priyanka, Katrina, Nushrat Bharucha, Huma Quershi, Kriti Sanon, Tahira Kashyap and screenwriter Mustaq Sheikh.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ekta shared another picture featuring 'Bala' Ayushmann Khurrana. Sharing the picture, Ekta wrote, "Dream girls n boys with BALA!"

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in 'The Sky is Pink' along with Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohan Saraf.

The film was helmed by Shonali Bose and is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. 

Priyanka and her sister will be seen dubbing for the Hindi version of Disney's Frozen 2 apart from sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao in 'The White Tiger'.

 

 

