Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas steal a kiss during music concert, video goes viral—Watch

A video from the concert has gone viral on the internet. 

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas steal a kiss during music concert, video goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra and hubby international music sensation Nick Jonas give major relationship goals to fans. Their incredible chemistry and awesome presence are enough to make you go wow!

At a recent Jonas Brothers' concert, PeeCee along with sister-in-law Danielle were the front row guests. They cheered and clapped for their respective partners and had friends for company.

During the concert, when Jonas Brothers came downstairs as part of their music act, both Priyanka-Nick and Kevin-Danielle kissed each other, making the onlookers go week in the knees.

A video from the concert has gone viral on the internet.

Watch it here:

On the work front, PeeCee was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink' by 'Margarita With A Straw' fame director Shonali Bose. It starred Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in lead roles.

The film received a warm response from the audiences and the critics lauded their hard-hitting performances.

 

Priyanka ChopraNick JonasViral videoJonas Brothers
