Priyanka Chopra-Rajkummar Rao's Netflix series White Tiger goes on floors

Global icon Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao's first project together went on floors. An upcoming Netflix film titled The White Tiger based on the book by the same name by Arvind Adiga stars PeeCee and Raj in the lead roles. The actors took to social media to announce the commencement of the film.

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao's first project together went on floors. An upcoming Netflix film titled The White Tiger based on the book by the same name by Arvind Adiga stars PeeCee and Raj in the lead roles. The actors took to social media to announce the commencement of the film.

Sharing a few pictures with Priyanka, Raj took to Instagram and wrote, "Can’t wait to start #TheWhiteTiger with these supremely talented people. @priyankachopra #RaminBahrani #AdarshGourav #MukulDeora @netflix @NetflixIndia."

Priyanka also shared a slideshow of her pictures with Rajkummarand captioned it, "Day 1 table read for #TheWhiteTiger with this incredibly talented team #RaminBahrani @rajkummar_rao @gouravadarsh! Can’t wait for shoot!!! @netflix @netflix_in.”

The Netflix film will be directed by Ramin Bahrani and interestingly, The White Tiger is the sceond Netflix adaption an Adiga novel. Earlier it was 'Selection Days', which was made into a series. 

 

 

 

