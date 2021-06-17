Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra receives warm birthday wishes from Nick Jonas and Hrithik Roshan

New Delhi: Actor Priyanka Chopra’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra is in India away from her daughter on her birthday but this does not stop PeeCee from celebrating her mom. The global star shared an adorable heartfelt note for her mother on Instagram on her birthday.

Priyanka was not alone in wishing Madhu, son-in-law Nick Jonas and Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan also wished the actress mother.

While Priyanka shared a throwback photo of her mum from her younger days - it was the note from her memoir ‘Unfinished’ that accompanied the photo that melted our hearts.

The ‘Quantico’ star reminisced her childhood memory of seeing her mother getting dressed.

“My mother was a combination of intellect and allure. As she would get ready to meet guests I would study her carefully applying her makeup, creams, and perfumes and then getting dressed for the evening. Her wardrobe was all color - chiffon saris in floral prints, hot pinks, bright oranges, deep reds, golden yellows. Her long, dark hair hung to her waist, and she usually wore it down in a braid or in a bun at the nape of her neck,” read the note.

Further talking about how she would look up to her mother, the note read, “"I loved watching her put on her makeup -kajal to line her eyes, lipstick, and always a red bindi in the center of her forehead. I longed to be like her someday: elegant, eloquent, impeccably dressed, impossibly glamorous. She exuded quiet confidence and total competence-which, together with her natural sense of style, made her magnetic. Whether she was dressed in a French chiffon sari for work or in a pair of white bell-bottoms and big sunglasses on vacation, she was the epitome of beauty in my eyes."

Commenting on PeeCee’s post Hrithik Roshan commented, “Happy birthday Madhu aunty”. Actress Dia Mirza also shared birthday greetings in the comment section.

Nick Jonas also took to his Instagram stories to wish his mother-in-law. The actor shared a photo of himself with Priyanka’s mother from a family dinner party and captioned it, “"Happy birthday to my incredible mother-in-law @madhumalati”.

Currently, Priyanka Chopra is in London shooting for her upcoming Amazon Prime series ‘Citadel’.