Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is hubby Nick Jonas’s heart, check out his romantic post!

Nick Jonas, who is in Los Angeles currently, is major missing his wife. The singer took to his Instagram on Monday (June 14) to share a short yet a super romantic post for his wife.

Priyanka Chopra is hubby Nick Jonas’s heart, check out his romantic post!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra is busy with her work commitments and is currently in London shooting for her upcoming Amazon Prime series Citadel.

Her husband Nick Jonas, who is in Los Angeles currently, is major missing his wife. The singer took to his Instagram on Monday (June 14) to share a short yet a super romantic post for his wife.

“Her. That’s it. That’s the post. Missing my (heart),” wrote Nick along with a lovey-dovey picture with Priyanka.

In the picture, the lovebirds can be seen lost in each other’s eyes. Priyanka is dressed in a beautiful sleeveless sky blue saree with white floral designs. The global star is also wearing silver bangles in one hand and her stunning diamond engagement ring in the other. Nick is dressed casually in a white plain sweater and black pants.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NICK JONɅS (@nickjonas)

The couple’s pet dog Gino can also be seen sitting comfortably next to Nick during the romantic evening.

Priyanka recently visited Los Angeles to be with her husband Nick Jonas, who hosted the Billboards Awards this year. The Jonas Brothers also performed at the ceremony. Priyanka was one of the presenters this year. Her hot photos from the ceremony have sent the internet on a meltdown.

The actress got married to Nick Jonas in a lavish wedding party that took place on December 2, 2018 in Jodhpur. She tied the knot in both a traditional Hindu ceremony and a white wedding - which was officiated by Nick’s father.

Priyanka ChopraNick Jonasromantic picPriyanka CHopra Nick JonascitadelAmazon prime videosBillboard awards
