Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant ‘Sona’ gets listed on Michelin’s New York Guide

New Delhi: One of the most celebrated food guide of the world, the Michelin, just added Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ restaurant ‘Sona’ on its New York Guide list. The Michelin guide is one of the most prestigious food guides that denotes high quality food. Every year the Michelin also gives out the Michelin Star, one of the highest accolades given to a restaurant.

This year, global star Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant ‘Sona’ that speaks about the regality of Indian cuisine, has made it as the newest addition to the New York Guide of the Michelin Guide. The restaurant opened operations only last year and still it has managed to make it onto the list of 30 new restaurants to enter the guide.

Priyanka Chopra herself has kept quite busy with a tight acting schedule. Apart from the restaurant, she also has a homeware brand ‘Sona Homes’ and a hair care line ‘Anomaly Haircare’ that was launched in India only last month.

On the film front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’ and the series ‘Citadel’. In Bollywood, she will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ which traces female friendships. She was last seen in ‘The White Tiger’ alongside Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The film was based on Aravind Adiga’s bestselling novel of the same name. The actress also served as the executive producer of the film.

Meanwhile, she is also busy spending time with her new-born daughter Malti Marie and keeps sharing pictures with her, although she has not revealed her face yet.