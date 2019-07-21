Priyanka Chopra's pictures from Miami will make you want to hit the beach- See inside

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra is vacationing in Miami with her friends and family. The actress had a very extravagant birthday celebration with her group. Post which, PeeCee was seen at the Miami beach with Madhu Chopra, husband Nick and her close friends

Check out some pictures shared by the fan clubs on Instagram.

In one of the pictures, Priyanka is seen in a multi-colored halter neck gown while Nick is seen in a white breezy shirt.

On PC's birthday, Parineeti, who was a part of their celebrations, also shared a heartfelt birthday note on Instagram. She wrote, "In Miami with the birthday gurllll! Happy bday Mimi didi. There’s never gonna be another like you. Actress or sister."

Nick also shared a love-filled post for his Desi Girl on Instagram. "Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you, baby. Happy birthday," he wrote.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. The couple exchanged wedding vows in both Hindu and Christian ceremony.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in 'The Sky Is Pink', also starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. She also has a couple of Hollywood projects lined-up.