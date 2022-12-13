topStoriesenglish
'Problem with my clothes and not with men who rape, murder...,' Urfi Javed reacts to Police complaint filed against her

She wrote, "I don’t know how many more police complaints against me! Wow. I am amazed how people have no problem, or any kind of objection against people who openly threaten to rape me, kill me."

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 08:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Urfi Javed is 'amazed' by the complaint filed against her. On Monday night, she took to her Instagram stories and penned a note sharing her strong thoughts on it. She also questioned people who are after her, to rather file a complaint against rapists and murderers.

She wrote, "I don’t know how many more police complaints against me! Wow. I am amazed how people have no problem, or any kind of objection against people who openly threaten to rape me, kill me. You have a problem with me because of my clothes but not with men who rape and murder."

"This is me in a restaurant, please use this video as evidence in court (my only request)," in another story, she dropped a video of hers posing in a bold orange outfit and sarcastically wrote.

Urfi reacted a day after it was reported that a complaint was filed against her for allegedly committing 'illegal and obscene acts' in public places and on social media. The complaint was filed by a lawyer named Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh at Andheri police station in Mumbai.

On the work front, Urfi Javed is currently seen in 'Splitsvilla 14.' Prior to this, she was also seen in a music video titled 'Haye Haye Yeh Majboori.'

