Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda Get Engaged In Intimate Ceremony, Pics Go Viral

New Delhi: Bollywood couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are finally set to seal the deal and have officially taken the first step towards it. The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony with family and close friends involved and many pictures and videos are now going viral.

Couple's friends shared the pictures on social media and fans were quick to react. Many pictures are now surfacing the social media and fans are in love. The couple exchanged the rings in an intimate ceremony with only close family and friends. The couple has been dating for 4 years now.

In the pictures, Kriti and Pulkit, along with their friends, donned their brightest smiles. The actress looked gorgeous in a royal blue Ankarkali dress with a golden border. She paired it with a peach-netted dupatta. Pulkit, on the other hand, looked elegant in a white kurta with floral prints on it.

Earlier, in an interview, Pulkit had opened up on his bond with Kriti Kharbanda, he said, "As best friends or companions, we push each other to grow individually in our own lives and focus on work. Both of us are ambitious individuals. We have had our share of slips in our careers, and so we need that constant push. I am lucky to have her in my life, as she keeps me grounded and on track. So, right now, that’s what we are doing—just trying to be the best version of ourselves so that we can be even better for each other."

On the work front, Plkit was last seen in 'Fukrey 3' and 'Made In Heaven.' He has a busy pipeline including Suswagatam Khushmadeed, Tuesdays, and Saturdays.

Kriti on the other hands has 'Sanju Mattu Geetha 2' and 'Housefull 5' in her kitty.