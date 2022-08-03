NewsLifestylePeople
JAANI

Punjabi singer Jaani receives death threats, writes to CM Bhagwant Mann for protection

Jaani death threats: The songwriter's letter also states the brutal killing of famous Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala which took place in the broad daylight. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 12:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Punjabi singer Jaani receives death threats, writes to CM Bhagwant Mann for protection

New Delhi: Popular Punjabi singer and lyricist Jaani has reportedly received death threats and is now seeking police protection. The Filhaal songwriter has apparently written to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urging them to beef-up his security after getting alleged death threats from gangsters.

According to a report in India Today, Jaani has written a letter to Punjab CM, ADGP and SSP Mohali over the matter. In the letter accessed by them, Jaani has allegedly written that he and his manager Dilraj Singh Nandha received threat calls so many times from anti-social elements, gangsters etc., and the same matter was also discussed with the SP Mohali, State administration, SAS Nagar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Due to such threats, I have already shifted my family abroad and I and my manager are going through worse mental pressure due to these threats," mentions the letter. 

SIDHU MOOSEWALA KILLING

It also states the brutal killing of famous Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala which took place in the broad daylight. He was shot dead by assailants in Mansa district on May 29, 2022, leaving his family, friends and celebrities worldwide in a state of shock and profound grief. 

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also applied for a gun licence after he received a death threat letter. "Tumhara Moose wala kar denge (You will suffer the same fate as Moose wala),” the threat note said, allegedly. He reportedly got the threat from Lawrence Bishnoi and the Goldie Brar gang. 

His security cover has been increased and has been issued an arms license as well.

 

 

JAANIJaani death threatsSidhu Moosewalajaani singerpunjab cm bhagwant mannSidhu Moosewala killingSalman KhanLawrence BishnoiGoldie Brar

