Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2831536https://zeenews.india.com/people/pushpa-2-actor-allu-arjun-released-on-bail-after-spending-a-night-in-hyderabad-jail-2831536.html
NewsLifestylePeople
ALLU ARJUN ARREST

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun Released On Bail After Spending A Night In Hyderabad Jail

Telugu actor Allu Arjun walked out of jail on Saturday morning. He was arrested in connection with the stampede outside a Hyderabad theatre screening 'Pushpa 2' earlier this month, which claimed the life of a woman.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Divyadeep Singh|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2024, 07:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun Released On Bail After Spending A Night In Hyderabad Jail File Photo of Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun. (Photo: ANI)

Allu Arjun Arrest: Telugu actor Allu Arjun walked out of jail on Saturday morning. He was arrested in connection with the stampede outside a Hyderabad theatre screening 'Pushpa 2' earlier this month, which claimed the life of a woman.

According to media reports, the actor walked out of the jail premises from a different gate. This comes a day after he was arrested and granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court hours after a lower court remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

This is a developing story, details to follow.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
DNA Video
DNA: Women to Receive Rs. 2100 Under Kejriwal’s New Scheme! How?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Bangladesh’s Deadly Plot Against India
DNA Video
DNA: Sarataj Horse Gains Spotlight Ahead of Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Fairness Cream Company Penalized for False Claims
DNA Video
DNA: Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Syria in 48 Hours
DNA Video
DNA: Can Heart Think? Shocking Scientific Discovery
NEWS ON ONE CLICK