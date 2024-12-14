Pushpa 2 Actor Allu Arjun Released On Bail After Spending A Night In Hyderabad Jail

Allu Arjun Arrest: Telugu actor Allu Arjun walked out of jail on Saturday morning. He was arrested in connection with the stampede outside a Hyderabad theatre screening 'Pushpa 2' earlier this month, which claimed the life of a woman.

According to media reports, the actor walked out of the jail premises from a different gate. This comes a day after he was arrested and granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court hours after a lower court remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

This is a developing story, details to follow.