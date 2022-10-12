Pushpa star Allu Arjun wins ‘Indian of the Year’ award at an event in Delhi

New Delhi: Allu Arjun has been constantly spreading his charm all over with the success of his blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The achievements of the actor are truly unstoppable. He owned one of the biggest achievement for India while being the only actor to represent the nation as Grand Marshall at the annual Indian day parade in New York, he went on to add an extra feather to his hat when he was bestowed with the title of 'Indian Of The Year'.

He has truly made his name shine at prestigious and award functions. Be it representing India in New York as Grand Marshall at the annual Indian day parade or winning the best actor (Telugu) award for Pushpa: The Rise at SIIMA to winning the Filmfare award south for Best actor for Pushpa: The Rise. Now, the superstar has added one of the biggest recognition to his name by winning the title of 'Indian Of The Year 2022' in the Entertainment category at Delhi. While receiving the award, the actor was seen in full black attire and is truly shining apart with his unique style statement.

On the work front, Allu Arjun has been constantly making his presence in the commercials while the audience is eagerly waiting to watch him in Pushpa: The Rule. The makers have started working on the Pushpa: The Rule with a pooja ceremony. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a prominent role.