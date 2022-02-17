‘Pushpa’ star Rashmika Mandanna says she is ‘too young for marriage’, talks about her ideal partner

New Delhi: Actress Rashmika Mandanna is basking in the glory of her last released superhit ‘Pushpa The Rise’ opposite actor Allu Arjun. The actress has witnessed an immense rise in her fame and will next be seen in ‘Pushpa The Rule’. It is not just her big screen presence that excites the audience but her personal life intrigues them as well. The 25-years-old, who was earlier engaged to Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty, is rumoured to be dating ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor Vijay Deverakonda, who she has termed as her ‘best friend’.

Spilling the beans on what love means to her and what she expects in her ideal partner, the actress revealed to India Today, “For me, love is when you give each other respect, time, and when you feel secure. It is difficult to describe love because it is all about feelings. Love works only when it’s both ways, not just one”.

When asked about her views on marriage and whether she is ready to take the plunge, Rashmika said, “I don’t know what to think about it, because I am too young for it right now. I haven’t given it a thought. But having said that, it should be someone who makes you comfortable.”

The Telugu A-lister is also all set to make her Bollywood debut. She will be seen opposite Siddharth Malhotra in Shantanu Bagchi’s ‘Mission Majnu’. She also has another Bollywood movie in her kitty ‘Goodbye’ that also stars mega actor Amitabh Bachchan and is directed by Vikas Bahl.