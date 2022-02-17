हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
rashmika mandanna

‘Pushpa’ star Rashmika Mandanna says she is ‘too young for marriage’, talks about her ideal partner

Rashmika Mandanna is rumoured to be dating Vijay Deverakonda.

‘Pushpa’ star Rashmika Mandanna says she is ‘too young for marriage’, talks about her ideal partner

New Delhi: Actress Rashmika Mandanna is basking in the glory of her last released superhit ‘Pushpa The Rise’ opposite actor Allu Arjun. The actress has witnessed an immense rise in her fame and will next be seen in ‘Pushpa The Rule’. It is not just her big screen presence that excites the audience but her personal life intrigues them as well.  The 25-years-old, who was earlier engaged to Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty, is rumoured to be dating ‘Arjun Reddy’ actor Vijay Deverakonda, who she has termed as her ‘best friend’.

Spilling the beans on what love means to her and what she expects in her ideal partner, the actress revealed to India Today, “For me, love is when you give each other respect, time, and when you feel secure. It is difficult to describe love because it is all about feelings. Love works only when it’s both ways, not just one”.

When asked about her views on marriage and whether she is ready to take the plunge, Rashmika said, “I don’t know what to think about it, because I am too young for it right now. I haven’t given it a thought. But having said that, it should be someone who makes you comfortable.”

The Telugu A-lister is also all set to make her Bollywood debut. She will be seen opposite  Siddharth Malhotra in Shantanu Bagchi’s ‘Mission Majnu’. She also has another Bollywood movie in her kitty ‘Goodbye’ that also stars mega actor Amitabh Bachchan and is directed by Vikas Bahl.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
rashmika mandannaRashmika Mandanna on marriagerashmika mandanna boyfriendVijay DeverakondaPushpa The Rise
Next
Story

Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa Lahiri returns from US for his father's last rites

Must Watch

PT16M43S

DNA: How Dangerous Is Heartbreak?