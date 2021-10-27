हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
R Madhavan

R Madhavan’s 16-year-old son Vedaant wins 7 medals at swimming championship!

Actor R Madhavan is a proud father of a 16-year-old son Vedaant as the latter has won 7 medals for at a 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships 2021. 

R Madhavan's 16-year-old son Vedaant wins 7 medals at swimming championship!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor R Madhavan is a proud father of a 16-year-old son Vedaant as the latter has won 7 medals for at a 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships 2021. 

Vedaant has bagged four silver and three bronze medals held at the Basavanagudi Aquatic Centre, as per reports. He represented Maharashtra at the competition and won silver in 800m freestyle swimming, 1500 freestyle swimming, 4×100 freestyle relay and 4×200 freestyle relay events. He won bronze medals in 100m freestyle swimming, 200m freestyle swimming and 400m freestyle swimming events, as reported by The Bridge.

While the fans are going gaga over the achievement, fans are calling him the 'ideal son' and now Bollywood celebrities are also congratulating the duo. 

Dia Mirza also wished the father and son duo. She shared the news in her Instagram story. 

Recently, Maddy penned a heart-warming post on the occasion of Vedaant’s 16th birthday. 

He shared a beautiful picture of the father-son duo and wrote, “Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swell with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you’re able to make this world a better place than we are able to give to you. I’m a blessed father.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

On the work front, Madhavan will be next seen in the film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, he was a former scientist and aerospace engineer at ISRO. 

 

