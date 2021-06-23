हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte takes second vaccine shot for COVID-19

Actress Radhika Apte took her second vaccine shot for COVID exactly a month after her first dose. The actress shared the update with fans on Instagram on Tuesday.

Radhika Apte takes second vaccine shot for COVID-19
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Radhika Apte took her second vaccine shot for COVID exactly a month after her first dose. The actress shared the update with fans on Instagram on Tuesday.

"TWICE JABBED" wrote Radhika, using the hashtag 'long live NHS'.

 

The National Health Service (NHS) is the umbrella term for the healthcare systems of the United Kingdom.

The actress is reportedly in London, hometown of her husband Benedict Taylor.

In Tuesday picture, Radhika sits casually in her home garden dressed in a pink top and blue jeans, with a coffee mug in one hand. She signals with fingers of her other hand to denote her second dose.

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Radhika Aptecovid vaccineCOVID-19second dosejabbedPandemic
Next
Story

Srijit Mukherji replaces Rahul Dholakia as director of Mithali Raj biopic 'Shabaash Mithu'

Must Watch

PT23M34S

DNA: Have you seen the certificate of conversion?