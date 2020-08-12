हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan joins the ‘Binod' meme frenzy

Radhika tries out Shah Rukh Khan's famous stretched arm pose. She gave a funny twist to the superstar's popular dialogue "Rahul naam toh suna hi hoga" while writing the caption, using the latest viral meme of "Binod".

Radhika Madan joins the ‘Binod&#039; meme frenzy
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@radhikamadan/

Mumbai: Known for her quirky captions on social media posts, actress Radhika Madan has now indulged in a meme that has taken the Internet by storm.

In a new Instagram picture, Radhika tries out Shah Rukh Khan's famous stretched arm pose. She gave a funny twist to the superstar's popular dialogue "Rahul naam toh suna hi hoga" while writing the caption, using the latest viral meme of "Binod".

"Binod.. naam toh suna hi hoga," wrote Radhika.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Binod..naam toh suna hi hoga.

A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan) on

Radhika, who has worked in films like "Angrezi Medium", has previously borrowed lines from popular numbers like "Oh oh jane jana", "Kaun main haan tum" and "What is your mobile number" for captions in her posts.

The actress will soon be seen in Kunal Deshmukh's "Shiddat", co-starring Mohit Raina, Diana Penty and Sunny Kaushal.

Tags:
Radhika Madanbinodbinod meme
