Rajiv Adatia wishes Lata Mangeshkar speedy recovery, shares photo with her

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia took to his social media account to wish legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar speedy recovery after she tested positive for COVID-19. The singer is currently admitted in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery Lata didi @lata_mangeshkar . You are very strong and I know you will be ok. Missing you and spending time you! Thank you for all the blessings and my prayers and my love is with you but I know you will be totally ok! love you,” he wrote.

Earlier, Lata Mangeshkar’s niece Rachna confirmed to ANI that the 92 years old singer has tested positive for Coronavirus.

“Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar admitted to ICU after testing positive for Covid-19. She has mild symptoms: Her niece Rachna confirms to ANI."

Giving an update on Lata’s health, Rachana told the news agency, "She is doing fine; has been kept in ICU only for precautionary reasons considering her age. Please respect our privacy and keep Didi in your prayers”.

Lata Mangeshkar is fondly called the ‘Nightingale of India’ and has sung songs in over thirty-six Indian languages. She has won multiple accolades including the prestigious Bharat Ratna, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award among numerous others in a spectacular career of more than six decades.