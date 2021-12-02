हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bramha Mishra

Rajkummar Rao mourns demise of 'Mirzapur' actor Bramha Mishra

According to Mumbai Police, Bramha Mishra, best known for portraying Lalit in the popular series 'Mirzapur', was found dead at his residence on Thursday.

Rajkummar Rao mourns demise of &#039;Mirzapur&#039; actor Bramha Mishra
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The untimely demise of 'Mirzapur' actor Bramha Mishra has left everyone in a state of shock and grief. From fans to Bollywood celebrities, a lot of people have mourned his death. Taking to Instagram, actor Rajkummar Rao penned an emotional note."Rest in peace brother. Gone too soon," he wrote.

Actor Ali Fazal is also heartbroken."Hearts broken today .. yet again.. Brahma . take care saathi . . RIP. #mirzapur," he posted.

Reacting to the particular news, actor Vijay Varma wrote "no" on his Instagram Story along with a broken heart emoticon.

"RIP bhaii. I hope you are in a better place," actor Abhishek Banerjee posted.

Bramha Mishra had also starred in 'Kesari' and 'Dangal'.

