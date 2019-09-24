Rajkummar Rao shares first song of 'Made In China'

Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao is flying high as "Odhani", the first song of his upcoming film "Made In China", is out now.

Rajkummar tweeted on Tuesday: "Here's our first song #Odhani udi udi jaye!"

Featuring music by Sachin-Jigar and lyrics by Niren Bhatt and Jigar Saraiya, the celebratory song has been sung by Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar.

The song from the upcoming comedy film, also starring Mouni Roy, was released via Sony Music India.

The video, with some elements of China, features the lead pair dancing to the tunes of this Gujarati song.

Directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the story of the film revolves around an unconventional entrepreneurial journey of a 35-year old Gujarati middle-class man.