close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao shares first song of 'Made In China'

The video, with some elements of China, features the lead pair dancing to the tunes of this Gujarati song.

Rajkummar Rao shares first song of &#039;Made In China&#039;

Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao is flying high as "Odhani", the first song of his upcoming film "Made In China", is out now.

Rajkummar tweeted on Tuesday: "Here's our first song #Odhani udi udi jaye!"

Featuring music by Sachin-Jigar and lyrics by Niren Bhatt and Jigar Saraiya, the celebratory song has been sung by Darshan Raval and Neha Kakkar.

The song from the upcoming comedy film, also starring Mouni Roy, was released via Sony Music India.

The video, with some elements of China, features the lead pair dancing to the tunes of this Gujarati song.

Directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, the story of the film revolves around an unconventional entrepreneurial journey of a 35-year old Gujarati middle-class man.

 

Tags:
Rajkummar RaoMade in China
Next
Story

Aditya Narayan on Anu Malik's return to TV show after #MeToo

Must Watch

PT3M24S

5W1H: Trump reprimanded Pakistani reporter in front of Imran over Kashmir