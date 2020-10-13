Rajkummar Rao's key to success: Don't work hard but work the hardest

Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao has shared his secret mantra for success in his latest social media post.

Rajkummar took Instagram and shared two pictures, posing in a grey T-shirt and baggy jeans with spunky sunglasses.

"Don't work hard but work the hardest," he wrote as the caption.

The actor's girlfriend Patralekhaa dropped hugging emojis.

Rajkummar will next be seen opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha in Hansal Mehta's comedy drama "Chhalaang". He is also a part of the films "Ludo", "Roohi Afzana" and "Badhaai Do".