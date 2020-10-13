हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao's key to success: Don't work hard but work the hardest

Rajkummar Rao shared his secret mantra for success in his latest social media post.

Rajkummar Rao&#039;s key to success: Don&#039;t work hard but work the hardest

Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao has shared his secret mantra for success in his latest social media post.

Rajkummar took Instagram and shared two pictures, posing in a grey T-shirt and baggy jeans with spunky sunglasses.

"Don't work hard but work the hardest," he wrote as the caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Don’t work hard but work the hardest.

A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on

The actor's girlfriend Patralekhaa dropped hugging emojis.

Rajkummar will next be seen opposite Nushrratt Bharuccha in Hansal Mehta's comedy drama "Chhalaang". He is also a part of the films "Ludo", "Roohi Afzana" and "Badhaai Do".

Rajkummar Rao
Pic of Taimur playing cricket is the cutest thing on internet today, courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan
