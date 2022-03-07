हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
rakhi sawant

Rakhi Sawant says getting breast surgery at 16 was her 'scariest physical experience' - Read on

Entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant got candid about the time she underwent a breast surgery at the age of 15-16 as she wanted to enter Bollywood.

Rakhi Sawant says getting breast surgery at 16 was her &#039;scariest physical experience&#039; - Read on
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress and entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant recently shared her 'scariest physical experience' in a rapid-fire interview with a leading daily. The actress called the breast surgery that she had at 16 the scariest physical experience as she was really young at the time and felt pressured to do it to enter Bollywood.

When asked about her 'scariest physical experience', she told ETimes, "Breast surgery. That was very scary. I was a kid and totally flat. I wanted to enter Bollywood. At that time, Miss World and Miss Universe were undergoing all surgeries. Everyone said that if you want to enter Bollywood, your body and your face have to be perfect."

 

On Sunday, Rakhi Sawant met Ranveer Singh on the red carpet of the Indian Television Academy Awards (ITA) held in Mumbai.

The duo was also seen performing on Ranveer’s iconic step from the song Tatad Tatad which was from one of his most popular films Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. 

In February, Rakhi had publicly announced that she and Ritesh had decided to part ways.

 

She wrote, "Dear fans and well-wishers, Just wanted to say Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After Bigg Boss a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately" in an Instagram post.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh Singh were not officially married as the businessman still needed to divorce his first wife.

