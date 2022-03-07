Ranveer Singh and Rakhi Sawant perform ‘Tatad Tatad’ at ITA awards, set red carpet on fire – WATCH!

NEW DELHI: The two super entertainers of the industry Ranveer Singh and Rakhi Sawant met on the red carpet of the Indian Television Academy Awards (ITA) held in Mumbai on Sunday.

The duo was also seen performing on Ranveer’s iconic step from the song Tatad Tatad which was from one of his most popular films Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

While everyone cheered for them, Rakhi and Ranveer also posed for the paparazzi in their own quirky style where Rakhi can also be seen holding Ranveer's leg in her arms.

For the occasion, Rakhi opted for a shimmery black outfit while Ranveer was seen in a black and white suit.

In the video, shared by celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Rakhi can be seen telling Ranveer, “Aaj main ped bani hu, fool lagaya lia.”

And later she did Allu Arjun’s hand gesture from his film Pushpa and Ranveer copied her in the same style.

The duo had a gala time at the ITA Awards.