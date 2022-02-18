Rakhi Sawant's ex-beau Ritesh wants to 'erase' THIS memory with her, see his post

New Delhi: Entertainment queen and actress Rakhi Sawant's ex-lover Ritesh Singh who had entered Bigg Boss 15 with her recently shared a video with the actress and said that he wants to erase these memories he had with her.

The video was from the sets of Bigg Boss 15 after the duo was evicted from the show. In the clip, Rakhi and Ritesh were seen stepping out of their vanity van and Rakhi was seen performing a dance with Ritesh in a yellow lehenga and top.

Ritesh captioned the happy video with a cryptic caption, he wrote, "Need to erase these memory!!"

Take a look at his post:

Last week, Rakhi had publicly announced that she and Ritesh had decided to part ways.

She wrote, "Dear fans and well wishers, Just wanted to say Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After Bigg Boss a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately" in an Instagram post.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh Singh were not officially married as the businessman still needed to divorce his first wife.

In an old interview with Hindustan Times, Rakhi's husband Ritesh opened up on his personal life and accepted that the controversial actress was not his legal wife as he's yet to get a divorce from his first wife Snigdha. He alleged that his first estranged wife is not willing to sign the papers.