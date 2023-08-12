'Rakshak- India’s Braves: Chapter 1': Sonu Sood Pays Tribute To The Real Heroes With A Special Message - Watch

New Delhi: Amazon miniTVs latest offering Rakshak- India’s Brave Chapter 1 showcases the story of the bravery and tenacity of soldiers who fought for us and our country.

Rakshak- India’s Braves Chapter 1, the first installment of the 3-part film franchise, is a journey of one of the greatest martyrs in India’s history, known for his valiant battle and intrepid spirit. What made Lt. Triveni Singh a one-man army was his fervor and devotion, which left everyone in awe of him.

Tracing the life of the Ashok Chakra-awardee, with a backdrop of the terrorist attack on Jammu Railway Station, the movie captures and invokes the sentiment of patriotism and national pride. Directed by Akshay Chaubey, and produced by Juggernaut, the movie stars Kanika Mann, Mrinal Naval, Mrinal Kulkarni and Mohit Chauhan, along with Varun Mitra in the lead role.



As the film went live, the streaming service released a warm video featuring actor Sonu Sood, as he paid a tribute and informed viewers about the ‘real heroes’. With the heart-capturing lines, “Hero woh hai joh light aur camera on hone ka wait nahin karta, Har waqt action ke liye taiyaar rehta hai! Woh bade parde par nahin chamakta, Jung ke maidaan pe jaake real stunts karta hai!!'' He redefines the true definition of a hero.

Chapter 1 of Rakshak witnesses Lt. Triveni bravely fighting and gunning down two terrorists in a direct battle, and then selflessly sacrificing his life to protect 300 civilians. Packed with an abundance of mind-blowing action scenes and emotions, this movie will send chills down your spine multiple times with your heart roaring with pride.

“This is a great initiative by Amazon miniTV and Juggernaut Productions to honor and remember the courageous soldiers who laid down their lives for the nation. Rakshak is a series of odes to all the heroes of India, who kept the nation before anything else. The chapter 1 is a tense, compelling, and ultimately extremely moving journey of an unsung hero, Lt. Triveni Singh trapped in a battle of patriotism and saving lives, and I'm proud to play a little part in sharing his story with the viewers across the country,” said Sonu Sood.