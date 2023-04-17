Rakul Preet Singh Roped In As The Face Of Brand ‘Lux’- Watch

New Delhi: Apart from the quality content she’s been associated with in her career, Rakul Preet Singh is also unquestionably one of the country’s prettiest actresses. Hence, it’s no surprise then that she was recently roped in as the face for one of the biggest and most long-standing beauty brands.

With this major development, Rakul Preet Singh joins the league of legendary actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Hema Malini, Sridevi, Sharmila Tagore, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt. Taking to her social media, the actress shared her excitement as she become the face of one of the biggest beauty brands.

Launched in 1941, the brand was known to be represented by the country’s biggest icons of their time with the baton being passed down from one generation to the next. Being a Lux girl was recognition that the star had arrived and the relationship of star and brand was symbiotic. This endorsement makes it a huge achievement for Rakul Preet Singh, whose massive popularity, stunning looks and relatable appeal made this one a no-brainer.

See the reel here

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in ‘Chhatriwali’ where it was refreshing to see a female lead in a full-fledged role where no male actor overshadowed her. After winning hearts in ‘Chhatriwali’, the actress is all set to continue her dream run with some exciting projects in Bollywood and down south.