New Delhi: Jackky Bhagnani's Jjust Music is all set to deliver another blockbuster number with 'Mashooka', with the gorgeous Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The song is sung by the talented lot of Asees Kaur, Aditya Iyengar and Devansh Sharma aka Viruss, and directed by Charit Desai.

Taking to their social media handles, Jjust music shared a motion poster of the oh-so-gorgeous Rakul Preet Singh, and announced the release dates of the song, in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil on 26th, 27th July and 1st August respectively.

In the poster, Rakul is seen in a scintillating, never seen avatar which is garnering lots of praise from the audience.

Jjust Music is famous for creating songs like 'Pehli Mulaqat' and 'Allah Ve'. The label also boasts of some iconic singles, including 'Vande Mataram' featuring Tiger Shroff, 'Prada' with Alia Bhatt, and 'Muskurayega India' ft. Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and many more.

