Ram Charam extends monetary help to his security staff in Ukraine amid war with Russia

NEW DELHI: Mega power star Ram Charan has been busy promoting his upcoming period action-drama film 'RRR', which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on March 25. The actor recently opened up on the current state of affairs in Ukraine and stated that is one of the best countries he has filmed in so far.

As soon as the war broke out, Ram Charan contacted his security-in-charge from Ukraine to check on his safety. He learnt that the security in-charge's 85-year-old father is walking around with a gun and is on the streets. The 'RRR' star further added, "The least I could do from here is help monetarily. None of them deserve to go through this. I hope peace is restored."

Ram Charan has time and again proved that he is there for the people of the country and his fans across the world. Even during the COVID-19 outbreak, he stepped up with several initiatives and helped a lot of families.

Speaking of 'RRR', the film has been shot extensively across India, with a few sequences in Ukraine and Bulgaria. Made on a budget of Rs 400 crore, 'RRR' was initially scheduled for theatrical release on July 30, 2020, which has been deferred multiple times due to production delays and followed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, the film is scheduled to be released theatrically on March 25, 2022.

The film marks the Telugu debut of Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. According to reports, Alia is paired opposite Ram Charan in the role of Sita, while Ajay Devgn has an extended cameo.

